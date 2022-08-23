Every daughter’s relationship with her father is indescribable.

Always daddy’s little girl She’s no exception.

Today is the 72nd birthday of Priyanka Chopra’s late father.

The actress posted a photo with her dad on Instagram. Young Priyanka is shown in the snow with her father, smiling fondly at one other. Chopra wore various sweaters and a hat, while her father wore a blazer, black pants, and a red cap. “Happy birthday dad,” she captioned the photo. MISS U! Everyday.” Nick Jonas and Khushi Kapoor both responded to the tweet with love emojis.

Priyanka and Nick had a daughter through surrogate this year. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is their daughter. Priyanka and Nick announced their daughter’s arrival on Instagram on January 22. Q “We’re thrilled to announce a surrogate birth. We want privacy as we concentrate on our family. Thank you,” the pair said on Instagram.

Priyanka has numerous upcoming movies. Last seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. She played Sati.

Next up is Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me. Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood flick Jee Le Zaraa also stars her. This is Priyanka’s first Hindi film since The Sky Is Pink.

