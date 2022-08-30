Priyanka Chopra shares her ten-year experience in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long way since her Bollywood debut in 2003.

She made her foray into the west with the hit series ‘Quantico’ in 2015.

The actress says she still feels ‘new’ in Hollywood after 10 years of working here.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made considerable progress with rich substance driven and business films in the Hollywood and Bollywood ventures.

While the entertainer made her Bollywood debut in 2003, she made her introduction to the west with the hit series ‘Quantico’ in 2015.

Considering her excursion, the entertainer told, that she actually feels ‘new’ in Hollywood, regardless of being dynamic in that industry for right around 10 years now.

Calling herself a successful person, Priyanka says she’s very objective situated. She is eager for additional difficulties, development, development and information, and there is significantly more than she needs to do.

The entertainer conceded that she has had an extraordinarily fruitful profession as an entertainer in India. “I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in my English language work which is in America,” she told.

On an end note she shared, that she actually feels ‘new’ in Hollywood and added that following 10 years of working here, she is approaching to where she’s doing the sort of jobs she generally needed to do, where she includes the validity inside the business.

Advertisement

In the mean time, on the work front, Priyanka will before long be found in the rom-com film ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the Russo Brothers’ science fiction series ‘Fortification’.

She likewise has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra, excited to watch Jonas Brothers in Mexico City Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses and has become a...