Priyanka Chopra shares photo of her daughter Malti Marie with nani

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared another picture of their baby girl Malti Marie on Instagram.

The star kid is seen enjoying a sunny day out with her ‘choti nani’.

Priyanka wrote, “Love you Choti Nani.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced parenthood this year. She invited a child young lady with Nick Jonas through surrogacy.

Sometimes, the two or three continues to share looks at their child young lady, Malti Marie. On Saturday morning, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared one more beautiful image of her girl without uncovering her face.

In the image, the star kid is seen partaking in a bright outing with her ‘choti nani’.

Malti Marie is seen donning a charming got dress alongside a matching hair band. She is seen taking a gander at the beautiful view while in the arms of her choti nani.

Priyanka shared the image and stated, “Love you choti nani” trailed by a red heart emoticon.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to uncover their little girl’s face.

They initially shared the image on the event of Priyanka’s most memorable Mother’s Day. In their note, the couple shared that Malti Marie was in NICU for more than 100 days.

A piece of her note read, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

