Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Articles
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Advertisement
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying their new phase of life as parents.
  • They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January through surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January.

Advertisement

Through surrogacy, the couple welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January of this year. While the actress has taken care to keep her child’s face a secret, she just posted a sweet family photo of husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram story.

The usual heart emoji has been placed over the baby’s face. PeeCee posted the picture, which shows the three members of the family lounging in a pool.

Also Read

Kalki Koechlin pumps breastmilk with getting ready in throwback pic
Kalki Koechlin pumps breastmilk with getting ready in throwback pic

In order to provide readers with a glimpse into the life of...

On January 22, Priyanka and Nick revealed their daughter’s photo when she returned home after 100 days in the NICU along with the news on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Advertisement

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted in an interview that the newlyweds and their unborn child would soon be sharing faces.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka, takes after her mother Madhumalti Chopra, also known as Madhu Chopra. In response, Madhu remarked that she was honoured and that it was a wonderful surprise to learn the name only on the day of the namkaran.

Also Read

Twinkle Khanna recalls hilarious incident of her mother-in-law
Twinkle Khanna recalls hilarious incident of her mother-in-law

Twinkle Khanna addressed the controversy over Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot in her...

According to Madhu, Nick’s father performed the Hindu rites in which the paternal grandpa whispers the baby’s name and words of wisdom into its ears.

She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Priyanka Chopra is slated to feature alongside Richard Madden in the spy drama Citadel, alongside Sam Heughan in the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
Sajal Aly doesn’t think that getting married is important
Sajal Aly doesn’t think that getting married is important
Designers 'horrified' when they saw Diana's dress
Designers 'horrified' when they saw Diana's dress
Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation
Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story