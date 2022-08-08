Priyanka Chopra shares picture with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying their new phase of life as parents.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January.

Through surrogacy, the couple welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January of this year. While the actress has taken care to keep her child’s face a secret, she just posted a sweet family photo of husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram story.

The usual heart emoji has been placed over the baby’s face. PeeCee posted the picture, which shows the three members of the family lounging in a pool.

On January 22, Priyanka and Nick revealed their daughter’s photo when she returned home after 100 days in the NICU along with the news on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted in an interview that the newlyweds and their unborn child would soon be sharing faces.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka, takes after her mother Madhumalti Chopra, also known as Madhu Chopra. In response, Madhu remarked that she was honoured and that it was a wonderful surprise to learn the name only on the day of the namkaran.

According to Madhu, Nick’s father performed the Hindu rites in which the paternal grandpa whispers the baby’s name and words of wisdom into its ears.

She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Priyanka Chopra is slated to feature alongside Richard Madden in the spy drama Citadel, alongside Sam Heughan in the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.