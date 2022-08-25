She was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections from 2021.

She will appear in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and It’s All Coming Back To Me.

Priyanka will also be appearing on Hindi television for the first time since The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Hollywood.

In movies like The White Tiger, Baywatch, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn’t It Romantic, Dostana, Fashion, and many others, PeeCee has dazzled us with mind-blowing performances. Priyanka has a sizable fan base as well, and occasionally she posts updates on social media about her everyday activities.

Also Read Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls Ananya Panday is currently promoting Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay...

A short while ago, Priyanka praised Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram story for treating her to delicious Indian food.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!” The picture featured many Indian delicacies like khakhra, poha, namkeen, and bhujia. Priyanka is a big fan of Indian cuisine and also owns an Indian restaurant in New York called Sona. Earlier this week, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor checked into Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra also shared a glimpse of her me-time as she is seen wearing a LED mask on her face. “You know I’m serving face behind the LED mask (laughing emoji) #selfcare,” the actress wrote.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan reveals John Abraham’s look from Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled John Abraham's look for Pathaan. The film...

The actress is currently developing a number of intriguing films for release. In addition to Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris, she was last seen in the American movie The Matrix Resurrections from 2021. She played the character of Sati in the movie.

Next, Priyanka will appear in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and It’s All Coming Back To Me. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, she will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be appearing on Hindi television for the first time since The Sky Is Pink in 2019.