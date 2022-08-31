Priyanka Chopra wrote the cutest birthday note to her dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-liked stars in the business. The Baywatch star is enjoying her new stage of life now that she is a mother. Her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra was born through surrogacy to her and her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, the husband and wife have been giving her fans cute glimpses of the new baby, and her fans love it. But before they had Malti Marie, Priyanka and Nick were already parents to Diana, Panda, and Gino, their three pets. Diana’s hooman posts pictures of the three of them on Instagram all the time, but today is a special day for her because it is her hooman’s birthday.

Chopra used her Instagram Stories to show glimpses of her dog’s posh life in LA and NYC, set to the music of Beyonce. She also posted a cute picture of herself and her dog. In one of the candid photos, Diana is sitting on PeeCee’s lap in her car. In another, Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra are sitting on swings and looking lovingly at Diana while smiling the biggest smiles. The Matrix Resurrections star tweeted, “Happy Birthday, @diariesofdiana! We are so lucky to have you!”

Priyanka had told before that she loved all three of her pets, but that she was especially close to Diana. She was said to have said: “Diana was the first puppy I took care of all by myself. She chose me from North Shore Rescue in New York. It was four years ago, when I was in a really bad place in my life. I had just moved to the United States, my father had just died, and I didn’t know anyone. I was working on the ABC show Quantico and going home by myself.”

Priyanka went on to talk about how her family always had pets when she was growing up in India. Still, she didn’t know what to do with Diana when she brought her home to New York. “Diana was found on the streets of Atlanta and saved. I think she’s a mix of chihuahuas and terriers, but we’re not sure for sure. I didn’t know what to do with a puppy, but she and I were on our own in New York City. Diana was the one I curled up with, and Diana was the one who barked every time the door opened. With Diana, I had someone to care for, and she took care of me in return.”

Work-wise, PeeCee has a lot of interesting movies coming up. She will then be seen in Citadel, Ending Things, and It’s All Coming Back to Me. Farhan Akhtar will direct her in the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

