Producer of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 provides update on shooting

Telugu film producers have stopped shooting Tollywood movies from today.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are planning some larger-than-life action sequences for Pushpa 2.

After the monstrous outcome of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa, fans have been enthusiastically sitting tight for the continuation of this Sukumar executive.

Presently, in a selective discussion, maker Y Ravi Shankar has shared a few subtleties on the shooting front. “We have a strike happening here in the Telugu business. When the strike is over we will begin from August-end, or at whatever point the strike is finished,” illuminates Shankar.

The producer further adds, “Presently, we can’t shoot in light of the fact that the chamber required a strike for the maker’s issue.

There is something interior going on, so when the shoot continues then we will actually want to begin the film.

(Yet, we are prepared.” Reportedly, Telugu film makers have prevented shooting Tollywood motion pictures from today.

The Producers Guild took this choice in a bid to “rebuild the business” as creation costs have mounted multifold while dramatic incomes have gone down.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

In the mean time, Allu Arjun as of late posted a picture on Instagram (see above), which some conjectured to be his look from Pushpa 2. Nonetheless, maker Y Ravi Shankar explains, “That is not from our film.”

In the mean time, Pinkvilla had prior revealed that the creators of Pushpa 2 are arranging some amazing activity arrangements for Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

The source had informed that the producers are conceptualizing some monstrous activity groupings, which will be a lot greater in scale than the ones that the crowd has previously seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are eager to be a piece of those scenes.

