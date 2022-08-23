Unprecedented rains caused devastation in the province of Balochistan.

Coke Studio singer Abdul Wahab Bugti famous for his song Kana Yaari is among the victims.

Many images circulated on social media of Bugti and his family members taking shelter under a charpoy.

Unprecedented rains wreaked havoc on a large number of poor people in the region of Balochistan. Locals might not get as much attention. But sadly, Coke Studio artist Abdul Wahab Bugti, best known for his song Kana Yaari, is one of the casualties.

Media outlets claim that numerous horrifying pictures of Bugti and his family hiding beneath a charpoy without food have been circulating on social media.

The tragic circumstance encouraged online users to speak out for the flood victims. Because of the flooding caused by the torrential rains in his native Balochistan, Bugti is compelled to live in appalling circumstances.

Coke Studio producer Zulfiqar Khan also took the initiative to support the artist during these difficult times, in addition to the government’s assistance.

He declared in a tweet that suggested “In order to help Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones get through the challenging situation, we are and will be by their side. Rest certain that he is receiving all help necessary on the ground.”

Netizens began pleading with Coke Studio to provide financial assistance to Bugti as soon as the news spread on social media.

We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground.#cokestudiofamily — Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan) August 22, 2022

