Proven weight loss advice from Pakistani celebrities

Many people strive to reduce weight but don’t know where to start. Pakistani celebs have recently spoken about losing weight. Everyone wonders how these superstars changed their physique so significantly following massive weight loss. Some of these weight-loss tips are similar. Making a decision comes first. Healthy diet is the only method to reduce weight, however these superstars also embraced modern tools. Some of them published their whole diet plans to help others lose weight.

Pakistani celebs gave these weight-loss recommendations in interviews:

Ahmed Ali Butt

Ahmed Ali Butt has always been overweight. He was happy in his own skin even back then, never hesitant to mock his weight. However, it is true that weight growth brings with it a variety of health challenges. Ahmed Ali Butt used the lockdown when COVID became a reality. His wife was health-conscious, so he just had to follow suit. He changed from intermittent to religious fasting. This made him spiritually and physically strong. Ahmed Ali Butt explains how he lost weight and what he did.

Ahmed Ali Butt lost a lot of weight, as seen in his before and after photo. Since losing weight, he looks smarter.

He told Instep he wanted to be healthier and more active, thus he lost weight. He discussed his diet. He started intermittent fasting 16:8. After that, he tried the OMAD (One Meal A Day) diet for three weeks but decided it wasn’t healthy and returned to intermittent fasting (16:8). Then he went to a liquid diet, with 70 to 80% liquids and 25% light food.

He emphasized drinking lots of water and liquids. He ate grilled meals and protein drinks. He used to eat two meals a day and count calories. After dropping weight for a few months, he turned to a healthy diet. He ate 1600 to 1700 calories a day, with moderate protein, good carbs, and fats.

Iqrar ul Hassan

Iqrar-ul- Hassan is one of the few media celebrities with a large fan base. Iqrar’s recent weight loss has affected his appearance. He filmed his weight-loss process. He said he was supposed to look good on screen because of Ramazan Transmission.

Despite being a foodie, he stayed on track. His friends helped him avoid food temptations while dining with them. He recommended a quick walk. Listen to their advice to lose weight.

Uroosa Siddiqui

Uroosa Siddiqui’s transformation has made headlines. Uroosa was happy even when she was overweight, like other celebrities on this list. She didn’t lose weight because she loathed her physique, but because she lacked stamina to complete her mommy chores. She chose to adjust her lifestyle so she could care for her son.

Uroosa said in interviews that giving up junk food helped her. Calorie deficit and exercise helped her reach her goal weight, like other celebrities. Her weight fluctuates, therefore she’s still losing weight.

Faryal Mehmood

Faryal Mehmood is famous for her boldness and straightforward style. She weighed 96 kg when she entered Showbiz and is now a size zero and underweight for her height. Faryal’s before-and-after photo shows how far she’s come.

Faryal’s weight loss journey has been public. She discussed her successes and failures in a video. She used criticism as motivation to work out.

