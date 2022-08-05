Public think Sajal Aly is not suitable for the role of Fatima Jinnah

Sajal Aly is set to play Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in an upcoming television series on the Partition.

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a confident and graceful woman.

Netizens believe Sajal Aly is not suitable for the role.

Advertisement

Actress Sajal Aly has a lot of talent. She has consistently nailed every role she has played and made people adore her. Sajal’s upcoming film, in which she would play Madar e Millat, Madam Fatima Jinnah, is the buzz of the town.

Fatima Jinnah was a confident and graceful woman with a lovely gait. For all the ladies in Pakistan, her sense of style and demeanour continues to serve as an example. Her stunning ghararas are still mesmerising and continue to be associated with her fashion.

People believe that Sajal and Fatima Jinnah are quite dissimilar in terms of appearance and height and that this difference will have an impact on the project’s final results:

It has been confirmed that Sajal will portray a part of Fatima Jinnah’s life alongside Samiya Mumtaz and Sundus Farhan in an upcoming television series on the Partition.

Three acclaimed actors, including Sajal Aly, Samiya Mumtaz, and Sundas Farhan, will play Fatima Jinnah in the series, which will feature some well-known actors.

Advertisement