Pushpa 2-The Rule: Stars kick-off sequel with Pooja ceremony

Pushpa 2-The Rule: Stars kick-off sequel with Pooja ceremony

Pushpa 2-The Rule: Stars kick-off sequel with Pooja ceremony

Pushpa 2-The Rule: Stars kick-off sequel with Pooja ceremony

  • The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 goes on floors with puja ceremony.
  • Producer Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and rest of the cast are expected to reprise their roles.
  • Devi Sri Prasad will compose once again.
The Rule goes on floors! After the outcome of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 last year, the cast took some time prior to starting off the continuation.

Presently, they have started the task with puja service on Monday. While Allu Arjun is the US, the puja service was gone to by the makers, entertainer Rashmika Mandanna and chief Sukumar.

The shooting of the continuation was allegedly expected to start at some point prior yet chief Sukumar was refining the content after the outcome of Pushpa: The Rule – Part 1. The puja service occurred on Monday morning for Pushpa: The Rule.

Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and rest of the cast are supposed to repeat their jobs in the continuation. Yet again devi Sri Prasad will form. The film is supposed to be delivered in December 2023.

