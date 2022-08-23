Advertisement
Queen and Andrew are having "heated conversations"

Queen and Andrew are having “heated conversations”

Queen and Andrew are having “heated conversations”

Queen Elizabeth settles down in her Balmoral home

  • Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family has the Queen perplexed.
  • The Duke of York was exiled due to his complicity in Virginia.
  • He is attempting to win back British respect.
According to reports, Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family has the Queen perplexed.

The Duke of York, who was exiled due to his complicity in Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault and his connections to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is attempting to win back British respect.

According to a source quoted in The Sun on Sunday, the 96-year-old called Prince Andrew for “heated talks.”

“He and the Queen have talked about what he can achieve with his life.

But there are also conversations among the entire family, the person continued.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, had earlier said that the father of two was eager to take the throne’s center stage.

According to him, Andrew is in the background trying to set up a comeback but is having no luck, according to Express.co.uk.

He must concede that he will play no more public role at the age of 62. One must be made for him by the Royal Family, such as overseeing the royal lands.

