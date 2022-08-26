Queen and Charles’ silence on Diana’s anniversary may cause criticism

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fear provoking criticism.

If the future king chose to speak out, he’d be called a “hypocrite”.

The public may criticize the senior royals’ decision.

Advertisement

Due to their silence on Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fear provoking criticism.

Tom Skyes, a royal analyst, reportedly told that if the Future King chose to speak out during the solemn event, he will be called a “hypocrite.”

He’ll do what he normally does and keep quiet since not saying anything makes him appear emotionless and if he did say something, he’d be accused of being a hypocrite, an insider told the source.

The public may criticize the senior royals’ decision because they previously came under fire for their silence following the death of Princess Diana in a vehicle accident.

When the monarchy responded to the tragic incident, a British newspaper published the headline: “Show Us You Care,” according to sources.

Also Read Princess Diana: Remembering the global icon on 23rd death anniversary Today, on August 31, marks the 23rd death anniversary of the Royal...