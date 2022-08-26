Queen and Charles’ silence on Diana’s anniversary may cause criticism

Princess Diana: Remembering the global icon on 23rd death anniversary
Today, on August 31, marks the 23rd death anniversary of the Royal...
Due to their silence on Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fear provoking criticism.
Tom Skyes, a royal analyst, reportedly told that if the Future King chose to speak out during the solemn event, he will be called a “hypocrite.”
He’ll do what he normally does and keep quiet since not saying anything makes him appear emotionless and if he did say something, he’d be accused of being a hypocrite, an insider told the source.
The public may criticize the senior royals’ decision because they previously came under fire for their silence following the death of Princess Diana in a vehicle accident.
When the monarchy responded to the tragic incident, a British newspaper published the headline: “Show Us You Care,” according to sources.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.