Queen Elizabeth 97-year-old swimming partner dies

Queen Elizabeth’s 97-year-old childhood friend and swimming partner, Lady Myra Butter, died recently, breaking her heart.

The Queen is mourning the death of her close friend Lady Myra, who was also close to the monarch’s late husband Prince Philip, according to the source.

Butter died ‘peacefully’ on Friday, July 29, at the age of 97, according to a death notice published in The Daily Telegraph.

“Myra Alice, Lady (CVO) died peacefully on Friday 29th July 2022 in London aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Major Sir David Butter. Adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family funeral in Scotland,” the death notice reads.

Lady Myra Butter was in the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides with Elizabeth when she was still a princess, according to details.

In November 1946, the then-princess Elizabeth attended Butter’s wedding.

Lady Butter, Queen Elizabeth’s close friend, used to swim with her as well.

