Queen Elizabeth 97-year-old swimming partner dies

Articles
  • Butter died ‘peacefully’ on Friday, July 29, at the age of 97.
  • The Queen is mourning the death of her close friend Lady Myra.
  • Butter was in the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides with Elizabeth when she was still a princess.
Queen Elizabeth’s 97-year-old childhood friend and swimming partner, Lady Myra Butter, died recently, breaking her heart.

The Queen is mourning the death of her close friend Lady Myra, who was also close to the monarch’s late husband Prince Philip, according to the source.

Butter died ‘peacefully’ on Friday, July 29, at the age of 97, according to a death notice published in The Daily Telegraph.

“Myra Alice, Lady (CVO) died peacefully on Friday 29th July 2022 in London aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Major Sir David Butter. Adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family funeral in Scotland,” the death notice reads.

Lady Myra Butter was in the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides with Elizabeth when she was still a princess, according to details.

In November 1946, the then-princess Elizabeth attended Butter’s wedding.

Lady Butter, Queen Elizabeth’s close friend, used to swim with her as well.

Previously, On Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday, when other members of the royal family wished her well, Queen Elizabeth II stayed out of sight.

Even though there have been problems in the royal family lately, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all sent birthday wishes to his girlfriend of Prince Harry. On the other hand, the Queen didn’t say anything during the event.

Newsweek said in an article that this is the first year since the duchess got married in 2018 that the Queen’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts haven’t said anything about her birthday.

