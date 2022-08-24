Advertisement
Edition: English
Queen Elizabeth does not prioritize UK visit

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to travel to the UK.
  • A royal expert predicts that their trip will be further down the royal family’s list of priorities.
  • They will be attending charitable activities there.
Next month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to travel to the UK, but a royal expert predicts that their trip will be further down the royal family’s list of priorities.

Following their trip to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee just months prior, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed this week that they will be visiting the country and attending charitable activities while there.

Royal analyst Daniela Elser commented on their plans, speculating that the Queen might be too busy to accommodate Prince Harry and Meghan.

According to Elser’s article for news.com.au, “The Palace has already confirmed that the royal will stop her summer vacation in Balmoral to travel to London for the transition of government.”

The Sussexes’ high-wattage return will be abruptly dropped down the ladder into second or third position on the day, she continued, and this also creates the possibility of a very unpleasant encounter with the Queen.

