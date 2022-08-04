Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s renovated kitchen

Kate and William renovated their kitchen.

Queen Elizabeth will eat in any kitchen.

The couple are trying to impress the queen.

Advertisement

Both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton respect discretion, loyalty, and duty; nonetheless, their differences were evident during one of the Queen’s visits to Anmer Hall.

Kate and Prince William’s country home, which they moved into in 2015 following a big refurbishment, is located on the Queen’s estate in Norfolk, but it is not stuffy. Kate has been known to come to the door with her children and a lasagna in the oven.

However, it is highly improbable that the Queen will eat in any kitchen!

“I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch,” Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, tells international entertai in this week’s cover story.

“They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, ‘I can’t understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.'”

As the royal couple prepares to relocate from London to Windsor, where their children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — will begin a new school, Kate and William will have even more opportunity to host the Queen for lunch.

Advertisement

According to friends, the shift brings them closer to the Queen, who resides mostly at Windsor Castle and will be delighted by the change.

They “are representing the Queen impeccably,” Bedell Smith said. “They’re showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope.”