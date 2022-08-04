Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s renovated kitchen

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s renovated kitchen

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s renovated kitchen

Queen Elizabeth with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Advertisement
  • Kate and William renovated their kitchen.
  • Queen Elizabeth will eat in any kitchen.
  • The couple are trying to impress the queen.
Advertisement

Both Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton respect discretion, loyalty, and duty; nonetheless, their differences were evident during one of the Queen’s visits to Anmer Hall.

Kate and Prince William’s country home, which they moved into in 2015 following a big refurbishment, is located on the Queen’s estate in Norfolk, but it is not stuffy. Kate has been known to come to the door with her children and a lasagna in the oven.

However, it is highly improbable that the Queen will eat in any kitchen!

“I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch,” Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, tells international entertai in this week’s cover story.

“They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, ‘I can’t understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.'”

As the royal couple prepares to relocate from London to Windsor, where their children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — will begin a new school, Kate and William will have even more opportunity to host the Queen for lunch.

Advertisement

According to friends, the shift brings them closer to the Queen, who resides mostly at Windsor Castle and will be delighted by the change.

They “are representing the Queen impeccably,” Bedell Smith said. “They’re showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope.”

Also Read

Kate Middleton tackling danger of exposing her children
Kate Middleton tackling danger of exposing her children

Kate is currently fighting the danger of exposing her children. She is...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story