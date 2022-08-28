Queen Elizabeth unjustly treats Meghan Markle and Lilibet?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly made last-minute alterations to her will.

Queen Elizabeth allegedly treated Meghan Markle and her daughter Lilibet unjustly when she made last-minute alterations to her will in favour of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte.

According to the Sources, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte will get the majority of the Queen’s private jewellery collection, which is valued at $110 million.

According to the story, Meghan Markle and her daughter Lilibet would get nothing from the Queen’s 300 personal possessions.

According to the story, which cites Star Magazine, Prince William’s lover will be the main winner, since the queen has been focused on her favourite items and who deserves what.

“The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”

“[Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte] are likely to get the bulk of the collection. Kate is clearly the family favourite.”

Meghan Markle and her daughter Lilibet may get the royal shaft.

