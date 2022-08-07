Queen Elizabeth’s death wish for Prince Harry is to come to his senses and ditch Meghan Markle

The National Enquirer says Queen Elizabeth wants Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle.

She reportedly wants the Duke of Sussex to come back to Britain.

Meghan was recently accused of feeling “bittersweet” about the invitation from the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth wants her grandson Prince Harry to change his mind about his wife Meghan Markle, according to rumours.

National Enquirer says that the Queen wants the Duke of Sussex to come back to Britain.

A source told the outlet, “I’m told the queen’s dying wish is for Harry to come to his senses and ditch Meghan. It’s the only way he can ever go home again.”

Also, the source said, “She will not allow them to cash in on their royal connections for their megabucks Netflix documentary.”

On the other hand, Meghan was recently accused of feeling “bittersweet” about the invitation from the Queen.

“On one hand it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after so much time away, [Meghan] fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the U.K.,” sources said.

“Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have a certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.”

