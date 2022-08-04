Queen snubs Prince Harry in shocking message

The Queen praised her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for their environmental activism.

She shockingly left Prince Harry out of the conversation.

It appears that the Queen didn’t pay much heed to Harry’s environmental efforts.

Advertisement

The Queen praised her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for their environmental activism, but shockingly left Prince Harry out of the conversation.

The monarch stated that “[Climate change is] affecting the lives and livelihoods of many individuals and communities, not least the poorest and those less able to adapt and adjust” in her statement to the Lambeth Conference on Wednesday.

Also Read Queen, a “feminist,” battled a lot in “man’s world” When Queen ascended to the throne, she had to overcome patriarchy. The...

She said, “I was intrigued to learn that the emphasis of your program at Lambeth Palace today is reflection and debate on the issue of the environment, a cause dear to the heart of my late husband and carried on by The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge.

As the duke of Sussex spoke on July 18 at the UN headquarters about how climate change is “wreaking havoc,” it appears that the Queen didn’t pay much heed to Harry’s environmental efforts.

Also Read Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s renovated kitchen Kate and William renovated their kitchen. Queen Elizabeth will eat in any...