Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen snubs Prince Harry in shocking message

Queen snubs Prince Harry in shocking message

Articles
Advertisement
Queen snubs Prince Harry in shocking message

Queen snubs Prince Harry in shocking message

Advertisement
  • The Queen praised her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for their environmental activism.
  • She shockingly left Prince Harry out of the conversation.
  • It appears that the Queen didn’t pay much heed to Harry’s environmental efforts.
Advertisement

The Queen praised her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for their environmental activism, but shockingly left Prince Harry out of the conversation.

The monarch stated that “[Climate change is] affecting the lives and livelihoods of many individuals and communities, not least the poorest and those less able to adapt and adjust” in her statement to the Lambeth Conference on Wednesday.

Also Read

Queen, a “feminist,” battled a lot in “man’s world”
Queen, a “feminist,” battled a lot in “man’s world”

When Queen ascended to the throne, she had to overcome patriarchy. The...

She said, “I was intrigued to learn that the emphasis of your program at Lambeth Palace today is reflection and debate on the issue of the environment, a cause dear to the heart of my late husband and carried on by The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge.

As the duke of Sussex spoke on July 18 at the UN headquarters about how climate change is “wreaking havoc,” it appears that the Queen didn’t pay much heed to Harry’s environmental efforts.

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s renovated kitchen
Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s renovated kitchen

Kate and William renovated their kitchen. Queen Elizabeth will eat in any...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story