Queen to ‘cold-shoulder’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be ‘cold-shouldered’ by the Queen.

The remark came from royal expert Daniela Elser in an article for source.

It follows rumours that Meghan and Prince Harry want to bring Netflix cameras to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they may be ‘cold-shouldered’ by the Queen as they prepare to return to the UK early next month.

The remark came from royal expert Daniela Elser, who said in an article for a source that the Queen would snub the Duke and Duchess of Sussex owing to her busy September itinerary, resulting in a stinging PR blow’ for the US-based pair.

According to Elser, “If the situation comes to pass that both the Queen and the Netflix dabblers find themselves only minutes-drive away from one another and the nonagenarian does not make any effort to see them, then it will be nothing short of abjectly humiliating for the duo.”

She added: “If the Duke and Duchess do fly 8500km around the globe only to be cold-shouldered by Her Majesty, it would be a stinging PR blow; a blow that is unlikely to impress their Netflix paymasters.”

Elser’s remarks coincide with rumours that Meghan and Prince Harry want to bring Netflix cameras to the UK when they travel to attend charitable events.

