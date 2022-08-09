Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen took action against Prince Andrew for damaging BBC sit-in

Queen took action against Prince Andrew for damaging BBC sit-in

Articles
Advertisement
Queen took action against Prince Andrew for damaging BBC sit-in

Queen took action against Prince Andrew for damaging BBC sit-in

Advertisement
  • The Queen opted for immediate damage control to save the Firm from Prince Andrew’s shameful interview.
  • The 96-year-old ‘protect the institution’ in 2019 when the Duke of York invited public fury over his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen decided on prompt harm control to save the Firm from Prince Andrew’s despicable meeting.

Advertisement

The 96-year-old ‘safeguard the organization’ in 2019 when the Duke of York welcomed public anger over his binds with sex wrongdoer Jeffrey Epstein.

Regal journalist for The Times Valentine Low uncovers:

“The Queen is there to protect the institution of the Royal Family and she will do that above all else.

“We saw this with Prince Andrew.”

Mr Low proceeded: “The damage from that was immediate and seismic.

“It was a very small number of days before he was stepping down from his royal duties.

Advertisement

“He went from a working Prince in the Royal Family to nothing.”

In his meeting with the BB, Prince announced he had ‘no memory’ of meeting rape informer Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Also Read

Tyler Perry tweeted photo of Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb
Tyler Perry tweeted photo of Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb

The Duchess of Sussex is seen kissing hand of a person of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kellie Pickler's husband dead in apparent suicide
Kellie Pickler's husband dead in apparent suicide
Kubra Khan Lights Up the Fashion at Kanwal Malik’s Store Launch
Kubra Khan Lights Up the Fashion at Kanwal Malik’s Store Launch
Rakesh Roshan visits to the Shiv mandir with his family
Rakesh Roshan visits to the Shiv mandir with his family
Shania Twain confesses that she curses less when she's in the UK
Shania Twain confesses that she curses less when she's in the UK
King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla's well-wishers on her health
King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla's well-wishers on her health
Meghan Markle's 'celebrity status' may impact on Samantha Markle's case
Meghan Markle's 'celebrity status' may impact on Samantha Markle's case
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story