Queen took action against Prince Andrew for damaging BBC sit-in

The Queen opted for immediate damage control to save the Firm from Prince Andrew’s shameful interview.

The 96-year-old ‘protect the institution’ in 2019 when the Duke of York invited public fury over his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Regal journalist for The Times Valentine Low uncovers:

“The Queen is there to protect the institution of the Royal Family and she will do that above all else.

“We saw this with Prince Andrew.”

Mr Low proceeded: “The damage from that was immediate and seismic.

“It was a very small number of days before he was stepping down from his royal duties.

“He went from a working Prince in the Royal Family to nothing.”

In his meeting with the BB, Prince announced he had ‘no memory’ of meeting rape informer Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

