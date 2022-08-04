Queen tries to settle the situation

Advertisement
The royal specialist tells, the Queen attempts to mediate the conflict between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry sharpens his weapons to retaliate against the royal family with his memoir, according to Duncan Larcombe.

He is a former royal editor of The Sun, who spoke to True Royal earlier this year.

The Duke of Sussex is purportedly reconsidering the harm he might cause with the book, which to be published later this year, as a result of the Queen’s involvement.

Going back to Britain and specifically mentioning the Queen’s presence, Mr. Larcombe said: “I genuinely wonder then, and I think Prince Harry seems to have slightly spiked his guns, when he saw the Queen on his way to the Invictus Games earlier this year. I do think that the Queen has somewhat reduced the tension, though.”

During the ceremonies for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan also paid her a visit. When the pair arrived, they were given a special meeting with the king.

