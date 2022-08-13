Queen wears her shoes in an odd way

Queen wears a low-heeled black shoes.

It’s been more than 50 years.

She refers the pair as her “work shoes.”

The Queen isn’t spotted wearing anything other than a pair of low-heeled black shoes for more than 50 years.

She typically wears Anello & Davide shoes. And, allegedly refers to her practical black pairs as her “work shoes.” Every time, the monarch wears a new pair of shoes, she stands the same danger as everyone else of getting blisters, rubbing, or pinching.

Moreover, the last thing she would want for her preferred footwear, is to cause her feet discomfort. But fortunately, she has a technique she uses with the assistance of her dresser and confidante Angela Kelly. It is to assure, this nearly never occurs.

There are rumors about Her Majesty’s use of a helper for years.

But Angela validated the rumors and identified herself as the “flunky” who pulls it off in her 2019 book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser, and the Wardrobe.

We have the same shoe size, therefore it makes the most sense, she adds. “The Queen has very little time to herself and not time to wear in her own shoes.”



The Queen and Angela are colleagues for many years, and the Queen’s formal titles are personal assistant, advisor, and curator

She is, however, also referred to be the Queen’s close friend, confidante, and in some ways, sister.

The ruler also gave Angela the consent to publish her book, which details her time working as a royal dresser.

The 96-year-old head of state is currently taking her yearly summer vacation in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands.

Earlier this week, it was made public that her customary greeting at Balmoral Castle was changed. It raised further concerns for the 96-year-health.

Her Majesty was scheduled to attend the ceremony on Monday in Scotland, but it was abruptly postponed and quickly changed to a “small, private affair.”

She was still planning to attend the wedding up until a few days before it.

She did not greet well-wishers at the gates to signal the beginning of her yearly vacation for the first time in decades, with the exception of the epidemic.

According to a royal insider, “The Queen usually schedules the customary welcome to Balmoral and Her Majesty particularly appreciates being able to greet people who travel to visit her.”

“It’s a sad regret that the ceremony won’t be held in the manner that is customary.”

