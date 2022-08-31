Rabya Kulsoom is a daughter of this actress!

Rabya Kulsoom is playing Maya’s younger sister in Fraud.

People adore her acting in all drama serials.

She married Rehan Nazim, who is a theatre graduate from Napa.

Advertisement

Pakistani actress Rabiya Kulsoom is a rising star. You may currently watch her in the drama series Fraud. She is playing Maya’s younger sister in Fraud. People adore her as a person. Parween Akbar is a well-known Pakistani actress, and she is the mother of Rabiya Kulsoom.

One of the most varied actresses is Parween Akbar. Both Rabiya’s Bhabie Maham Faizan and her brother Faizan Shaiekh are aspiring actors. She married to Rehan Nazim, who is a theatre graduate from Napa. He appears in the drama serial Azmaish.

Earlier in an interview Rabya confessed that her mother opposed her desire to pursue a career in show business.

“Since she started working in this industry, at that time somehow this profession was not considered as a good one, specially for girls. She had a fear in her heart that I have to go through the same difficulties she went through during her career, but nothing happened like that”, added Rabya.

Advertisement

Rabya further mentioned that “My mother’s decision was totally correct at that time when I expressed my desire to join showbiz. Now the things has changed a lot. Well-mannered and well-educated people are joining showbiz industry which has changed the previous perspective for sure.”

“I respected my mother’s decision and never again tried to join showbiz but later I got married and my husband was the one who gave me a free hand to do whatever I want to. My husband is very supportive”, concluded Rabya.

Also Read The performance of Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom on Pasoori has won the internet. Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom are excellent Pakistani actresses who are frequently...