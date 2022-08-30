Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Rabya Kulsoom opens up about her showbiz career

Articles
Rabya Kulsoom opens up about her showbiz career

  • Rabya Kulsoom has won the audience’s adoration and respect via her potent performances.
  • She is the daughter of renowned Pakistani actress Parveen Akbar.
  • Her mother opposed her desire to pursue a career in show business when she was growing up.
Rabya Kulsoom is a young and gifted Pakistani actress, who has won the audience’s adoration and respect with her potent performances. Rabya is the sister of Faizan Sheikh and the daughter of renowned Pakistani actress Parveen Akbar.

Recently, Rabya Kulsoom confessed in an interview that her mother opposed her desire to pursue a career in show business.

“Since she started working in this industry, at that time somehow this profession was not considered as a good one, specially for girls. She had a fear in her heart that I have to go through the same difficulties she went through during her career, but nothing happened like that”, added Rabya.

Rabya further mentioned that “My mother’s decision was totally correct at that time when I expressed my desire to join showbiz. Now the things has changed a lot. Well-mannered and well-educated people are joining showbiz industry which has changed the previous perspective for sure.”

“I respected my mother’s decision and never again tried to join showbiz but later I got married and my husband was the one who gave me a free hand to do whatever I want to. My husband is very supportive”, concluded Rabya.

Also Read

The performance of Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom on Pasoori has won the internet.
The performance of Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom on Pasoori has won the internet.

Srha Asgr and Rabya Kulsoom are excellent Pakistani actresses who are frequently...

