Radhika and Huma tease Rajkummar Rao as “King of Angola”

On Tuesday, the creators delivered a mystery of the film set to debut on Netflix. As of late Netflix had delivered the principal look of the cast of Monica O My Darling.

Monica O My Darling secret opens with Rajkummar Rao’s personality telling Akansha Ranjan’s Nikki in Hindi, “I have to tell you something. I have grown up in a very small town. You would not have even heard of its name, Angola.”

To which she answers, “Angola? Sounds exotic.”

Next, Huma Qureshi is seen welcoming a ‘Mr Jayant’. She then, at that point, offers rewards to Rajkummar; when he declines, she says, “It is just tea, not poison.”

While Huma oozes supervisor woman flows in the mystery video, Radhika Apte is found in a contrary symbol as she shows Rajkummar the ropes of ‘portraying a story’ with a unique sound directly from the roads of Mumbai.

Sikander Kher likewise shows up in the mystery and is heard disparaging Rajkummar’s ‘Prince of Angola’.



In one of the most sensational scenes from the mystery, Huma is seen obliterating a tiger sculpture kept on a table close to her involving a sharp blade as Rajkummar’s personality gives off an impression of being getting away, first by means of water, then, at that point, land lastly leaping off a structure.

In the last clasp of the mystery, Huma tells Rajkummar, “Jay, what do you think of yourself? That you are talented? It is not about the talent, it is about your good story.”

The Hindi noir wrongdoing satire composed and coordinated by Vasan Bala and created by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the pennant Matchbox Shots, will be out on Netflix soon.

On Monday, Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared stills from the impending film. “Reason #286942 to watch Monica O My Darling: Is kahaani mein bahut dum hai (this story is packed with power)! #MonicaOMyDarling #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix,” he composed, sharing his and his co-stars’ look from the film.

