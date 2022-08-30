Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Rahat Fateh Ali faces criticism for recent photo after Drunken Controversy
Articles
One of Pakistan’s biggest stars and most popular musicians are without a doubt Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. He has achieved extraordinary success in his career and brought honor to Pakistan on a global scale. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has primarily been in the headlines for failing to pay taxes.

But Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently shocked everyone when a video of him appeared in which he appeared to be intoxicated. When the video first appeared, it received a lot of feedback from viewers and quickly became fairly popular.

Khan’s supporters still like him and his music, nevertheless. Days after his popular video, a photo of him posing for the camera while surrounded by several curious women who wanted to take a photo with him recently went viral.

The troll army, however, was unable to resist examining the singer of “Mann Ki Lagan” through their critical glass. They brutally teased him after a fairly embarrassing video and delivered amusing comments to his look.

