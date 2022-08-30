Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs songs for flood victims in London

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed to a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Arena.

He appealed for funds to help the victims of floods in Pakistan.

Nearly 20,000 people attended the show to full capacity on a day.

Advertisement

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan conveyed an entrancing execution to a sold-out swarm at London’s O2 Arena and furthermore pursued for assets to help the casualties of floods in Pakistan.

This was Khan’s third exhibition at the notorious London scene since he began performing around the world more than a long time back subsequent to joining only with Salman Ahmed — his maker and worldwide advertiser.

Khan approached Pakistan’s showbiz local area to critically meet up and begin raising assets for the survivors of floods who have been left with nothing.

“Pakistan is surrounded by a natural disaster of the kind and size Pakistan has never seen before. I appeal to the artist community to help those who have been left with poverty and helplessness only. They need our help,” he pursued.

Almost 20,000 individuals went to the show to full limit on a day when renowned Indian vocalist Neha Kakar was acting in London only a couple of miles away at the Wembley Arena.

The vast majority of the individuals who went to Rahat’s show were Indians, trailed by Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.

Advertisement

Ahmed, Khan’s maker and worldwide advertiser whose organization PME deals with the maestro, said he was excited that an achievement of 10 years has been accomplished, carrying magnificence to Pakistan and perhaps of greatest ability has made a colossal market from South Asia to the global stage.

Ahmed said that individuals continue to return to pay attention to Khan in view of the consistent varieties, developments and combinations that are created in each visit.

Advertisement

“We have all evolved and our relationship has grown within our team and with the audience. Look at the fusion that we add to every show for at least half of the duration. That has brought a whole new segment to our events because Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali does it so brilliantly.”

Ahmed said that diaspora South Asians hang tight for Khan’s visits and continue to request more.

He said that qawwalis were famous in all segments of Asians and Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and others are attracted to qawwalis to acquire otherworldly fulfillment and this classification is a fundamental component of Rahat’s shows.

He reviewed how it has been an extraordinary excursion working with Khan for more than 10 years.

“We did our first concert with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Wembley Arena in 2012 and since then we have been selling in the UK and across the world non-stop. It’s been a phenomenal journey.”

“A lot of hard work and team effort goes into the work of managing and delivering at the global level for a global audience to the global standards. We have been successful because we work professionally and we are all on the same page,” the maker and worldwide advertiser said.

Advertisement

Khan presented his child Shah Zaman Ali Khan at the O2 Arena to the crowd as his new musician.

Ahmed said: “Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali is following the old tradition of Pakistani Qawwals. His brother Wajahat Ali Khan and now his son Shah Zaman Ali Khan also perform with him at all concerts.”

To make the excursion critical, the maker said he was wanting to send off a worldwide visit in 2024 where Ali Khan will establish another standard by playing with a 100-piece ensemble symphony.

“That requires a lot of devotion and hard work, and we have already started working on that project. We will make new history and will set new precedents for South Asian music.”

Khan was acquainted with Bollywood in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Paap and performed in front of an audience without precedent for 1998 at an advantage show in Los Angeles, and as it’s been said, the rest is history.

Advertisement

Khan has now caught the hearts of millions overall and keeps on hypnotizing crowds with his pleasant voice and Sufi music. He has had grant winning hits with movies, for example, Dabaang, I go by Khan, Son of Sardar and some more.

He has been regarded with the Award for Best Music Talent in a Film at the fourteenth London Music Festival in 2012, the Award for Best Male Playback Singer at the 2011 Filmfare Awards and the Award for Best Singer Male at the Pakistan Media Awards in 2011.

Ahmed is one of the most experienced and regarded Asian craftsmanship advertisers. His coalition with the showbiz began exactly quite a while back when he began putting together Bhangra evenings and little British Asian shows.

That was when British Asian artists began doing something significant. The BBC covered one of Ahmed’s most memorable shows at that point.

There was no web-based entertainment and no Asian channels around. The BBC circulated a report then to exhibit how the second era of British Asians was developing with a combination of British and Asian societies.

Also Read Rahat Fateh Ali faces criticism for recent photo after Drunken Controversy One of Pakistan’s biggest stars and most popular musicians are without a...

Advertisement