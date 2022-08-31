Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s son performs in a London concert

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s son performs in a London concert

Articles
Advertisement
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s son performs in a London concert

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s son performs in a London concert

Advertisement
  • Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is descended from a distinguished dynasty of vocalists.
  • His son Shaazman will carry on the legacy of his illustrious progenitors.
  • The young man has a lovely, sweet voice and already seems to be performing well.
Advertisement

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is descended from a distinguished dynasty of vocalist legends. His uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan set numerous world records, and his grandpa Fateh Ali Khan is a legend. He rose to fame as the performer who popularised Qawwali around the world and got everyone dancing.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is on his way to becoming a legend due to his distinguished career and the awards he has won while representing his nation. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is a legend and an everlasting voice. The legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan himself instructed him.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan transmitted the art to his son Shaazman Fateh Ali Khan, who will carry on the legacy of his illustrious progenitors, therefore it appears that the long legacy will continue.

During a concert in London, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan introduced his son Shaazman. The young man has a lovely, sweet voice and already appears to be performing a wide spectrum of music, so the audience won’t be let down.

Here, Shaazman Fateh Ali Khan confidently and in his incredibly melodic voice matches his father Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s singing prowess in a crowded stadium:

Advertisement

Also Read

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs songs for flood victims in London
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs songs for flood victims in London

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed to a sold-out crowd at London's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles Had Egg Thrown at Him
King Charles Had Egg Thrown at Him
Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards
Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards
Kirstie Alley was 'blackballed' for supporting Trump
Kirstie Alley was 'blackballed' for supporting Trump
Ola Ray still looks stunning after 40 years of release of Michael Jackson's album 'Thriller'
Ola Ray still looks stunning after 40 years of release of Michael Jackson's album 'Thriller'
Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial
Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning by Princess Diana's former butler ahead of their show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning by Princess Diana's former butler ahead of their show
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story