Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is descended from a distinguished dynasty of vocalist legends. His uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan set numerous world records, and his grandpa Fateh Ali Khan is a legend. He rose to fame as the performer who popularised Qawwali around the world and got everyone dancing.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is on his way to becoming a legend due to his distinguished career and the awards he has won while representing his nation. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is a legend and an everlasting voice. The legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan himself instructed him.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan transmitted the art to his son Shaazman Fateh Ali Khan, who will carry on the legacy of his illustrious progenitors, therefore it appears that the long legacy will continue.

During a concert in London, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan introduced his son Shaazman. The young man has a lovely, sweet voice and already appears to be performing a wide spectrum of music, so the audience won’t be let down.

Here, Shaazman Fateh Ali Khan confidently and in his incredibly melodic voice matches his father Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s singing prowess in a crowded stadium:

