Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty greets Ganesh’s Idol at residence

Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty made a rare public appearance on Monday to start the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The embattled businessman was seen in Mumbai’s Lalbaug neighbourhood picking up a statue of the Lord Ganesha idol and taking it home.

In an effort to blend in, Kundra appeared in public while sporting a futuristic face mask and a white hoodie that served as a kurta.

Advertisement

Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty made a rare public appearance on Monday to start the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The embattled businessman was seen in Mumbai’s Lalbaug neighbourhood picking up a statue of the Lord Ganesha idol and taking it home. In an effort to blend in, Kundra appeared in public while sporting a futuristic face mask and a white hoodie that served as a kurta.

Also Read Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra look adorable in latest mushy PIC from Paris Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood, so...

Shetty is now recovering from an injury she sustained while working on her upcoming project, therefore she was unable to go with Raj to pick up the idol. The actress, however, made care to use a walker and lip to welcome Bappa when he arrived at her house.

The actress, who has been spending the previous few weeks in a wheelchair, grinned and waved for the cameras while wearing a basic tee and tracks. In addition, she assisted Raj in a little pooja ritual before bringing the statue inside her house.

Also Read Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with Raj Kundra and friends This Christmas, Shilpa Shetty, and her family decided to go and spend...

Advertisement

No matter what mask I wear, I will always reveal my genuine face, Kundra wrote in a social media post in response to individuals who were perplexed about his full-facial covering.

Raj has been wearing various eccentric face masks when making public appearances ever since he was released from prison in connection with the ongoing pornography case. He was detained in July on suspicion of producing and sharing pornographic videos on mobile apps. Later, in September 2021, bail was granted to him.