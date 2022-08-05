Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao poses in front of a mirror

Rajkummar Rao poses in front of a mirror

Articles
Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao poses in front of a mirror

Rajkummar Rao poses in front of a mirror

Advertisement
  • Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was his first film.
  • He’s active on social media, posting photos with funny remarks
  • He recently posted a selfie with a funny message. “
Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is a Bollywood star. His Bollywood films are popular. Since his debut, he’s gained many fans. Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was his first film. Kai Po Che!, Queen, Citylights, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Newton star Rajkummar Rao.

Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Judmental Hai Kya followed. He appeared in Hit – The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. He’s active on social media, posting photos with funny remarks.

He recently posted a selfie with a funny message. “Sheesha ho ya dil ho, dono saaf rakhna chahiye,” he posted in Hindi on Instagram. The actor looked great in a black jacket as he posed before a mirror. Immediately after the actor posted, his fans raced to the comments. Huma Qureshi penned “Aisa Kya.” Sheesha ho ya dil ho, don’t jagah chhaaye ho! Fan: “I’m dying…” “Black flatters him.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Rajkummar Rao purchases triplex apartment in Juhu
Rajkummar Rao purchases triplex apartment in Juhu

Recently, it was discovered that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha had also spent...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story