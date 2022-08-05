Rajkummar Rao poses in front of a mirror

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was his first film.

Rajkummar Rao is a Bollywood star. His Bollywood films are popular. Since his debut, he’s gained many fans. Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was his first film. Kai Po Che!, Queen, Citylights, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Newton star Rajkummar Rao.

Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Judmental Hai Kya followed. He appeared in Hit – The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. He’s active on social media, posting photos with funny remarks.

He recently posted a selfie with a funny message. “Sheesha ho ya dil ho, dono saaf rakhna chahiye,” he posted in Hindi on Instagram. The actor looked great in a black jacket as he posed before a mirror. Immediately after the actor posted, his fans raced to the comments. Huma Qureshi penned “Aisa Kya.” Sheesha ho ya dil ho, don’t jagah chhaaye ho! Fan: “I’m dying…” “Black flatters him.”

