Raju Srivastav daughter Antara opens up on her father’s condition

Raju Srivastav is ‘critical and on ventilator’ in the ICU of the AIIMS, said hospital sources.

The 58-year-old apparently had chest trouble while exercising at the gym.

Indian Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to comedian’s wife and assessed his condition.

Advertisement

Raju Srivastav who is admitted in AIIMS, Delhi following a severe heart attack is ‘critical and on ventilator’ in the ICU of the AIIMS, said hospital sources.

According to sources, the actor had an angioplasty and was then put on a ventilator.

When asked about her father’s health, Raju’s daughter revealed that the Srivastav family is hoping for his recovery.

Also Read Shefali Shah reveals her kiss in ‘Darlings’ was ‘unexpected’ Shefali Shah is on cloud nine after receiving rave reviews for her...

“My father has been travelling regularly to Delhi and other places across the country for work. He makes it a point to exercise in the gym every day and never misses his workout. He was perfectly fine and has had no heart ailments, so this is very shocking,” Antara Srivastava was quoted as saying.

“His condition has neither improved nor worsened. The entire medical team is doing their best. We are praying and hoping he will be fine soon. My mother is with him right now inside the ICU,” she added.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh, the Indian Defense Minister, and Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS, assessed the comedian’s condition earlier today. Additionally, he talked to Raju’s wife and comforted her.

Also Read Urvashi reacts on Rishabh’s ‘peecha choro’ post Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant engage in cryptic war of words on...

Uttar Pradesh Indian Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke to the comedian’s relatives. He tweeted, “After talking to the wife of well-known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava, gathered information about his health. Praying to Prabhu Shri Ram for his speedy recovery.”

On Wednesday, Raju Srivastava, known for such programmes as Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss, and others, had a heart attack. The 58-year-old apparently had chest trouble while exercising at the gym. It’s said that his condition is critical.