Raju Srivastav suffers cardiac arrest

Raju Srivastav has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

According to his brother, he had a heart attack while working out.

This comes one day after cardiac arrest caused the death of Pradeep Patwardhan.

Raju Srivastav has suffered a cardiac arrest, and has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The comedian apparently developed acute symptoms of illness and was taken to the hospital. According to Aaj Tak, his brother claimed that he felt ill while working out in the gym. He was sent right away to the AIIMS in Delhi.

He is 58 years old. This information was released one day after cardiac arrest caused the death of Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Raju Srivastav is currently being watched. According to his brother, he had a heart attack. He should recover quickly, we hope.

A well-known comedian is Raju Srivastav, well known by his stage name Gajodhar. His career took off after appearing in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He triumphed in the Champions season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. On Comedy Nights With Kapil, he collaborated with Kapil Sharma.

With his wife, Raju Srivastav competed in both Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. He has also become highly popular due to his similarity to Amitabh Bachchan in terms of appearance. When Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fought in 2017, Raju Srivastav made an effort to patch things up. For them, he resembles an older brother.

We have previously heard how Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar experienced a heart arrest while exercising. Even Chiranjeevi Sarja experienced a heart arrest in 2020 and died as a result. We learned shockingly in 2021 that Sidharth Shukla had died from a heart arrest.

Many talents have been lost over the previous couple of years due to heart-related illnesses. At the Asian Heart Institute, Sunil Grover also had surgery for heart blockages. Fortunately, his heart’s muscles were unharmed.