Raju Srivastava gains consciousness after 15 days

Raju Srivastava regained consciousness more than a week after being hospitalised.

Comedian was admitted to the AIIMS on August 10 after suffering a heart attack.

His personal secretary Garvit Narang said his health is improving but doctors are still monitoring him.

Raju Srivastava personal secretary has said that the comedian has ‘gained consciousness after 15 days’. He was hospitalised on August 10 after suffering a heart attack.

On Thursday, comedian Raju Srivastava regained consciousness more than a week after being hospitalised for a heart attack.

Raju’s personal secretary Garvit Narang stated that although his health is better, doctors are still keeping an eye on him. On August 10, the 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the AIIMS.

Raju lost consciousness while working out in a Delhi gym after complaining of chest trouble. He was driven to the hospital by his trainer. The same day, Raju had an angioplasty.

News agency quoted Garvit as saying, “Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving.”

Earlier this week, Raju’s daughter Antara told news agency, “He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him.”

Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha asked people not to ‘spread rumours’ as it affects their morale. She had told, “My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity.”

Actor Shekhar Suman had also updated about Raju’s health. On Twitter last week, Shekhar wrote, “Today’s update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa (God’s grace). Har Har Mahadev.”

Raju became well-known after taking part in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s inaugural season for stand-up comedians (2005).

In Hindi movies like Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, and Bombay to Goa, he has also appeared. He serves as the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh’s chairman.