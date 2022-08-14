Raju Srivastava is being ventilated at the AIIMS in Delhi.

His nephew Kushal has said that he is recovering and is “getting better”.

The 58-year-old comedian also moved his hand and fingers, says Kushal.

Raju Srivastava nephew has said that the comedian is recovering and denied that the comedian over exerted himself at the gym.

At the AIIMS in Delhi, Raju Srivastava is now being ventilated and is “getting better.”

While exercising at a gym, the comic soon experienced a heart collapse. Recently, Raju’s nephew Kushal Srivastava disclosed that he was making progress.

He refuted allegations that he overworked himself at the gym as well.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian got an angioplasty the same day that he was hospitalised in Delhi after having a heart attack on Wednesday.

Sharing an update about his health, Raju’s nephew Kushal told ETimes, “Raju ji’s condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju Ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back.”

Additionally, he requested everyone to cease spreading untrue rumours about Raju’s condition and to stop bothering the family by sending them messages.

He also rubbished claims that Raju fell ill after overworking at the gym. “There are also rumours that he exercised a bit too much on the day when he suffered a heart attack which is baseless. He would always run on the treadmill, he never indulged in lifting heavy weights. He was doing his daily exercise,” he said.

Raju is the current head of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Since the late 1980s, he has been working in the entertainment sector.

He gained notoriety in 2005 after taking part in the inaugural season of the stand-up comedy programme The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

In Hindi movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake), and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, he has appeared. He participated in Season 3 of Bigg Boss.