Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar’s movie brings in 28 crore

Raksha Bandhan earns ₹28.16 crore in four days.

The family drama was released on August 11.

Film follows the story of Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married.

Akshay Kumar’s most recent delivery Raksha Bandhan isn’t faring excessively well in the cinematic world however the makers are as yet set on seeing the silver lining.

In another banner common by the film’s group, the film procured ₹28 crore more than four days of the drawn out weekend lasting five days.

Coordinated by Aanand L Rai, the family show was delivered in performance centers on August 11. His Color Yellow Productions, one of the creation houses behind Raksha Bandhan, shared the movies figures on its true Twitter page.

The banner read that the film printed ₹28.16 crore in four days. “Your love for these siblings has been overwhelming. Witness the heartwarming tale of #RakshaBandhan on the big screens. The movie is in cinemas, book your tickets now,” read the subtitle of the tweet.

Film exchange expert Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#RakshaBandhan remains low-key on Day 4 [Sun], not hitting double digits even once… Mass pockets remain steady, but the overall 4-day total is disappointing… Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 28.16 cr. #India biz.”

Right from the start, Raksha Bandhan raised ₹8.20 crore at the homegrown film industry, which dropped to ₹6.40 crore on Friday. According to Zee Studios, the film raised ₹6.51 crore on Saturday, taking its film industry absolute to ₹21.11 crore.

Raksha Bandhan follows the account of Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) who is attempting to get his four more youthful sisters wedded. The film highlights Bhumi Pednekar as Akshay’s on-screen old flame with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth assuming the part of his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is introduced and circulated by Zee Studios in relationship with Akshay’s sister, Alka Hiranandani and Aanand. It is moved by Color Yellow Productions in relationship with Akshay’s Cape of Good Films.

