Raksha Bandhan earns Rs 4 crore in second weekend at box office

The film, which opened to collections of Rs 8 crore, has collected Rs 4 crore in its second weekend.

The family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath and his relationship with his four sisters.

It also features Bhumi Pednekar as Akshay’s love interest.

Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar leading the pack disappointed the crowd in the cinema world.

