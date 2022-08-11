Early estimates put Raksha Bandhan’s opening day at Rs 7 to 8 crore, with non-national chains and single screens contributing 45%

Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, had a sluggish box office start. Early estimates put Raksha Bandhan’s opening day at Rs 7 to 8 crore, with non-national chains and single screens contributing 45%. In the morning, it felt like a Rs 6.5 crore start, but walk-ins surged, placing the picture at Rs 7.00 crore on the opening day.

Three national chains will raise $3.90 million for Raksha Bandhan, with non-national businesses contributing $3.50 million. Gujarat and UP had the finest Raksha Bandhan fairs, but it doesn’t indicate a good start. Raksha Bandhan gets off to a sluggish start at the box office, but if its target demographic is favorable, the holiday season may help it recover.

Raksha Bandhan should have had a double-digit opening, but it didn’t, placing pressure on the picture to achieve 100 in the long run. The increase on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Independence Day) will decide Raksha Bandhan’s long-term destiny.

If Raksha Bandhan holds steady on Friday, it would indicate broad acceptance, but a dip would be cause for concern. First-day sales were disappointing for a holiday release. Mumbai, Delhi, and even Punjab reported Raksha Bandhan dismissal figures, and it’s crucial for them to join for a decent total.