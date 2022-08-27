Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh lauds Akshay Kumar’s “discipline”

Rakul Preet Singh lauds Akshay Kumar’s “discipline”

Articles
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh lauds Akshay Kumar’s “discipline”

Rakul Preet Singh lauds Akshay Kumar’s “discipline”

Advertisement
  • Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar, is a highly-anticipated film.
  • This film starring Rakul Preet Singh is gaining followers.
  • Akshay Kumar just released the trailer.
Advertisement

Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar, is a highly-anticipated film. This film starring Rakul Preet Singh is gaining followers. Akshay Kumar just released the trailer. In the next film, Akshay returns as a policeman hunting serial murders.

Rakul Preet Singh recently told IANS that Akshay Kumar’s work enthusiasm draws everyone together. “I’ve always been a fan of Akshay sir, but now I’ve seen his discipline,” she stated.

“I believe he’s remarkable for enjoying, appreciating, and being interested in his profession. Akshay sir’s enthusiasm on set brings everyone together, which I discovered “Rakul Preet.

Akshay portrays Arjan Sethi, a sub-inspector sworn to protect Kasauli. The assassin strikes from the shadows of horror, leaving only a corpse. Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. It was produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Pooja Entertainment.

Work Front
Kumar’s debut film was 2022’s Bachchhan Paandey, in which he portrayed a criminal named after his 2008 character in Tashan. Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also starred.

Advertisement

Samrat Prithviraj, based on the Hindu warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, was his next film. Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar co-starred. The film debuted to mixed reviews June 3, 2022. Raksha Bandhan, published on August 11 over a 5-day weekend, garnered mixed reviews.

Singh Rakul Front-load
Attack was the first movie that Lakshya Raj Anand directed, and it starred both John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. She acted with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34.
Singh is making seven movies at once. She has agreed to be in S. Shankar’s vigilante action thriller Indian 2 and Sivakarthikeyan’s science fiction movie Ayalaan. There will soon be four Hindi movies. She will also be in Thank God,
Advertisement

Also Read

Akshay Kumar pranks his co-star Rakul Preet Singh, watch video
Akshay Kumar pranks his co-star Rakul Preet Singh, watch video

Akshay Kumar plays a prank on his 'Cuttputli' co-star Rakul Preet Singh....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story