Ramsha Khan faces heavy backlash for her latest outfit

Ramsha Khan is a stunning, young, and outstanding Pakistani actress who works in both television and movies. She debuted in the movie “Thora Jee Le” with Bilal Abbas Khan.

Additionally, she has acted in a number of well-known plays, such as Mah-e-Tamaam, Khud Parast, Kaisa Hai Naseeba, Shahrukh ki Saliyaan, Shehnai, Ishqiya, Hum Tum, and Sinf E Aahan. Her superb acting abilities have won her a devoted following.

Ramsha recently shared some new photos of herself dressed in western attire. In the photos, Ramsha is seen wearing a short top and tight bell-shaped trousers. Check out the pictures here!

After seeing the photos, her followers immediately stated that they didn’t like them at all because they didn’t consider her wearing such attire.