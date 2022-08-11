Ramsha Khan faces heavy backlash for her latest outfit

Advertisement
Articles
Ramsha Khan is a stunning, young, and outstanding Pakistani actress who works in both television and movies. She debuted in the movie “Thora Jee Le” with Bilal Abbas Khan.

Additionally, she has acted in a number of well-known plays, such as Mah-e-Tamaam, Khud Parast, Kaisa Hai Naseeba, Shahrukh ki Saliyaan, Shehnai, Ishqiya, Hum Tum, and Sinf E Aahan. Her superb acting abilities have won her a devoted following.

Ramsha recently shared some new photos of herself dressed in western attire. In the photos, Ramsha is seen wearing a short top and tight bell-shaped trousers. Check out the pictures here!

After seeing the photos, her followers immediately stated that they didn’t like them at all because they didn’t consider her wearing such attire.

Ramsha Khan's Latest Outfit Heavily Criticized by Her Fans

