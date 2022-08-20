Ramya Krishnan says they didn’t know Baahubali will be ‘big’

Ramya Krishnan on Baahubali: ‘I am still in awe and I am still looking at it’.

She will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger.

Liger will be released in theatres on August 25.

Ramya Krishnan, who will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, talked about the Baahubali in a recent interview.

One of the best movies ever made by the Indian cinema industry is Baahubali by SS Rajamouli. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and other actors appeared in the two parts of the film. It was a huge success.

During the interview, Ramya Krishna said, “I have been working more in South films so I rather speak about that. So, as far as the South is concerned, the growth is immense. I am proud to say that pan India happened because of a South Indian film (Baahubali) and it is exciting to be part of all these pan Indian films and that’s how it evolved…I don’t know, I am still in awe and I am still looking at it. While working for the film, nobody had any idea that you know this film is going to be or do what it did. So, we had no clue. We were just working on a normal Telugu film and considering it SS Rajamouli, he is one of the best filmmakers in the country so yeah that way it was big for us but as a film, we didn’t know that it’s going to be this big and it was just goosebumps after that”.

Speaking of his forthcoming movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will portray an MMA fighter with a stammering problem, while Ananya Panday will play the man he falls in love with. Along with Mike Tyson in a supporting role, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

The pan-Indian movie Liger will be released in theatres on August 25.