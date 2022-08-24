Ranbir Kapoor apologise for calling Alia Bhatt a “phailod”

Ranbir Kapoor apologised for his ‘phailod’ comment on Alia Bhatt.

The actor is currently promoting Brahmastra in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna.

Ranbir’s comment sparked outrage among netizens and was called ‘insensative’.

Ranbir Kapoor is in a functioning mode nowadays. The entertainer is as of now occupied with advancing Ayan Mukerji’s eagerly awaited film, Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt leading the pack.

A couple of days back, during a live meeting on YouTube party for Brahmastra’s advancement, a fan inquired as to for what reason are they not widely advancing the film and for what reason are they not all over.

Alia answered, “humlog karenge, aise kuch nahi hai. But ya if you are asking why we are not failed everywhere?

To this, Ranbir hindered and said, “But I can see somebody else phailoed.” regarding her pregnancy weight gain. Notwithstanding, the entertainer’s remark ignited shock among netizens and he was called ‘insensative’.

Presently, Ranbir, who is as of now advancing Brahmastra in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna apologized for his ‘phailod’ remark on Alia and said: “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny and I really want to apologise to anyone if I have triggered anyone.

It wasn’t my intention. So, I say sorry to anyone who got triggered or offended I spoke to Alia about it, she laughed it off and she did not mind. I do have a bad sense of humour and that sometimes falls flat on my face sometimes. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone.”

In the mean time, aside from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra additionally stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is scheduled to deliver on September 9, 2022, in five Indian dialects Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in films. Brahmastra is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is expected to act as the first made in an arranged set of three as its very own piece true to life universe called ‘Astraverse’.

