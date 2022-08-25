Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for his weight shaming remark

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has issued a public apology for calling his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt “phailoed” in the past. The Indian actor came under fire from the public for calling out his wife’s weight.

The Brahmastra actor recently faced some flak from the public after making a lighthearted remark about Alia Bhatt, his co-star, and wife. The actress from India is currently expecting the couple’s first kid, therefore she is currently pregnant.

In a press conference on Wednesday as part of the promotion for his upcoming movie, Ranbir apologizes to the public.

The meeting was initially intended to promote the movie, but a journalist from the media questioned Ranbir about his infamous remark that provoked such a bad reaction on social media.

Ranbir apologised to anyone he may have offended and said he told Alia Bhatt about it. Alia Bhatt laughed it off and remarked that Ranbir had a “poor sense of humour.”

“Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life,” Ranbir Kapoor said. “And what happened on that, I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologize if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So, I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn’t mind it.”