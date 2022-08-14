Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Brahmastra’s Deva Deva

Alia Bhatt tweeted a photo of Ranbir Kapoor on their “babymoon.”

Alia posted a video on Instagram of Ranbir dancing to the new Brahmastra song.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt vacationing Alia shared a video from Italy on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Ranbir kapoor and Alia recently took a little vacation to Italy. The pair was seen leaving on vacation last week. Alia posted a video on Instagram of Ranbir dancing to the new Brahmastra song.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt vacationing

Alia shared a video from Italy on Instagram. In the video, Ranbir is seen sitting on a wall and admiring the view. The Shamshera actor wears a baggy blue shirt and denims. He also donned stylish sunglasses. His tousled hair looked dashing. Ranbir smiles and grooves to Deva Deva as Alia pans the camera to him.

Ranbir and Alia are soon going to step into one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. Alia had announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 27. She had captioned the image as, “Our baby ….. coming soon”. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir had expressed his excitement on becoming a father soon. “Well, I don’t know what I can say because this journey is about to begin. But I’m thrilled, ecstatic, scared and terrified but very grateful. It’s a gift from God and I hope I can be at the best version of myself in this role,” RK had said.

Also Read Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘light of her life’ in viral video Alia Bhatt posted Ranbir Kapoor's video on Instagram. She called him the...