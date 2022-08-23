Ranbir Kapoor is trending on twitter for all the wrong reasons!

Ahead of the actor’s high-profile movie “Brahmastrarelease, “‘s old tapes of the actor making harsh remarks about his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif have resurfaced online.

Ahead of the Ranbir Kapoor high-profile movie “Brahmastra: release, old tapes of the actor making harsh remarks about his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif have resurfaced online. Many people have used the microblogging app to criticise the actor for his remarks and actions.

Old footage of the actor being disrespectful to his female co-stars, including Katrina, Anushka Sharma, Ileana D’Cruz. Even wife Alia Bhatt, have been resurfaced by social media users. In these videos, Ranbir can be seen making a number of hurtful remarks about his co-stars. Ranbir has been receiving criticism from irate followers on social media, whether it was for saying Anushka was the “anxiety queen” or that Katrina “can’t act.”

Many people have joined the #RanbirKapoor hate train, criticising his films and his abilities. In addition to seemingly cancelling the actor. Other social media users commented on the popular posts, saying things like, “Absolutely loving every second of ranbir kapoor hate party going on twitter.”

Another person said, “The world is now healing after Twitter cancelled Ranbir Kapoor.”

Just a few days prior, the actor faced backlash on social media for body-shaming his expectant wife during a virtual LIVE session to promote their upcoming Ayan Mukerji-directed film.

The stars were questioned about why they haven’t been promoting the movie around the country during the conversation. In response, Alia remarked, “Hum log karenge (we will do it), but just now, the main priority is… Why aren’t we phalaoed (spread) all over the place is another concern that gets raised.”

Alia was in the middle of a statement when Ranbir cut her off and stated, “I can see someone else has phalaoed.”

With amazement and bewilderment, Alia stared at her husband. Also judging by the Tweets that followed, she wasn’t the only one. The comment was viewed as “insensitive and problematic” by internet users. And some even claimed that he was “fat-shaming” his pregnant wife.