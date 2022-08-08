Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera box office flop expected to run into losses of nearly 90 crores.

One person died on the set of Ranbir’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled Luv Ranjan film.

It would take a month to repair the set because it had been entirely destroyed.

Ranbir Kapoor is not going through a very favourable phase in his career these days. Shamshera his purported blockbuster and first release in four years proved a boxoffice disaster.It is expected to run into losses of nearly 90 crores.

After Shamshera’s release and subsequent failure, one person died on the set of Ranbir’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled Luv Ranjan film. It would take at least a month to repair the set because it had been entirely destroyed.

Ranbir is now working on Sandeep Vanga’s long-delayed movie Animal (formerly known as Devil), which is now being filmed in Pataudi, Madhya Pradesh.

While Luv Ranjan refrained from comment a source close to him says, “It was very unfortunate and the crew is thankful that more casualties didn’t happen. Everyone is too shaken to return right now for shooting. So after a break.”

