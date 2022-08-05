Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident

Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident

Articles
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident

Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film will be delayed.
  • Kartik Aaryan will have a special appearance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s yet-to-be-named Luv Ranjan film is perhaps of the most anticipated film and since it was reported fans have been enthusiastically holding on to see this pair on the cinema.

Advertisement

The stars have been shooting in a few areas for the film for a long while now.

A couple of days back, the arrangements of Luv Ranjan’s forthcoming untitled film burst into flames, which was inherent Chitrakoot Studios, Andheri West, Mumbai, and the creators confronted tremendous misfortune.

Presently, as per ETimes, Ranbir and Shraddha’s yet-to-be-named film will be postponed because of the fire episode that occurred in Mumbai.

“The fire that occurred on Luv Ranjan’s set has brought about one more postpone in the shooting of this film.

However at that point Ranbir’s dates were with Animal and he needed to go for that shoot. Luv’s film will currently be finished later,” uncovered a source. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil entertainer is presently going for the film with his co-star Rashmika Mandana.

In the mean time, it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan will have a unique appearance in Ranbir and Shraddha’s film.

Advertisement

The source said, “Kartik and Luv have known one another for a long time, and are very enamored with one another. So when the thought came up, they were both incredibly eager to team up for this exceptional appearance.

Kartik’s arrangement in the film will likewise highlight Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik also share an extraordinary condition.” Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film will deliver in films on Holi, March 8, 2023.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s eagerly awaited film Brahmastra, which denotes the primary on-screen cooperation of his significant other entertainer Alia Bhatt.

It is booked to be delivered in films on September 9, 2022. Shraddha, then again, will be a piece of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin, which is a change of 1989’s film ChaalBaaz.

Also Read

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Taapsee Pannu Shows Her Stylish Monochrome Look
Taapsee Pannu Shows Her Stylish Monochrome Look
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine's Gift to Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine's Gift to Gauri Khan
Vivek Agnihotri recently praises on SRK after success of Pathaan
Vivek Agnihotri recently praises on SRK after success of Pathaan
Bella Ramsey advises homophobic viewers to
Bella Ramsey advises homophobic viewers to "Get Used to It" in "The Last of Us"
Prince Harry faces criticism after disrespecting Royal family
Prince Harry faces criticism after disrespecting Royal family
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story