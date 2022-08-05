Ranbir Kapoor: Luv Ranjan has been postponed due to fire incident

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film will be delayed.

Kartik Aaryan will have a special appearance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s yet-to-be-named Luv Ranjan film is perhaps of the most anticipated film and since it was reported fans have been enthusiastically holding on to see this pair on the cinema.

The stars have been shooting in a few areas for the film for a long while now.

A couple of days back, the arrangements of Luv Ranjan’s forthcoming untitled film burst into flames, which was inherent Chitrakoot Studios, Andheri West, Mumbai, and the creators confronted tremendous misfortune.

Presently, as per ETimes, Ranbir and Shraddha’s yet-to-be-named film will be postponed because of the fire episode that occurred in Mumbai.

“The fire that occurred on Luv Ranjan’s set has brought about one more postpone in the shooting of this film.

However at that point Ranbir’s dates were with Animal and he needed to go for that shoot. Luv’s film will currently be finished later,” uncovered a source. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil entertainer is presently going for the film with his co-star Rashmika Mandana.

In the mean time, it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan will have a unique appearance in Ranbir and Shraddha’s film.

The source said, “Kartik and Luv have known one another for a long time, and are very enamored with one another. So when the thought came up, they were both incredibly eager to team up for this exceptional appearance.

Kartik’s arrangement in the film will likewise highlight Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik also share an extraordinary condition.” Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film will deliver in films on Holi, March 8, 2023.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s eagerly awaited film Brahmastra, which denotes the primary on-screen cooperation of his significant other entertainer Alia Bhatt.

It is booked to be delivered in films on September 9, 2022. Shraddha, then again, will be a piece of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin, which is a change of 1989’s film ChaalBaaz.

