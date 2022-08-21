Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor receives criticism for weight shaming wife Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor’s joke about Alia Bhatt’s baby bump during a live interaction did not sit well with fans. Alia and Ranbir were promoting their film Brahmastra when Ranbir made a comment on Alia’s body.

During a recent live conversation, Ranbir Kapoor was criticised for making a “insensitive” remark about Alia Bhatt’s weight gain. Alia revealed her pregnancy in June via an Instagram post that included a picture of the couple.

Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir’s first collaborative effort, will be released soon. On Thursday, while promoting the fantasy drama, Ranbir made a remark on Alia’s weight gain while she was pregnant.

The actor’s sense of humour was questioned by several social media users, who also thought it was disgusting that he body shamed Alia.

Alia had said, “We will do it (promote the film extensively). If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” when Ranbir Kapoor chimed in and said as he looked at Alia’s pregnancy belly, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.” After Alia looked shocked, Ranbir patted her back and said, “Joke.” Alia was seen wering a baggy colourful T-shirt and yellow shorts in the video.

