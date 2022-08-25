Ranbir Kapoor touches Nagarjuna, Rajamouli’s feet

Ranbir Kapoor touched SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna’s feet before a press event.

Brahmastra is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans praised Ranbir for understanding south Indian culture, despite being a Punjabi.

Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, and Nagarjuna were in Chennai. Fans praised Ranbir for touching SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna’s feet to begin a press event in a courteous manner.

In Chennai on Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, who is promoting Brahmastra, was joined by co-star Nagarjuna and director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in south Indian languages.

Fans have praised a video of them interacting before an event that appeared on social media. Ranbir can be seen in the video interacting with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna before their press conference to touch their feet and ask for their blessings.

Fans hailed Ranbir’s gesture and said he has earned their respect and love. The clip was shared by many Ranbir Kapoor fan accounts pages. Reacting to Ranbir’s action, one fan wrote on Twitter, “Really such a humble person, Ranbir is.” Another one commented, “Respect (sic).” The video was also shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. Commenting on it, a fan praised Ranbir for understanding south Indian culture, despite being a Punjabi.

At the most recent function in Chennai, a sizable band playing dhol welcomed Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Ranbir with song. They posed for photos as a couple.

Prior to the main event, the group also ate a delicious South Indian lunch. Nagarjuna plays an important role as an archaeologist in Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir as the lead alongside his wife and fellow actor Alia Bhatt.

The movie is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam by SS Rajamouli.

With the September 9 release of Brahmastra, Nagarjuna returns to Hindi film after a 20-year absence. The actor has previously admitted that he had been hesitant to take a part in the movie at first.

He told in an interview earlier this year, “I was a little skeptical about doing it in the beginning but then Ayan (director Ayan Mukerji) came home and he presented it to me. I said ‘I just don’t want to do a cameo. No point now’. But when he presented it to me, the whole script, it was amazing, it was brilliant – his vision of the script and the passion they were putting into it. By then, they had shot a bit of it. He showed me, all of that. And I said ‘yes’ instantly, I didn’t even hesitate after that.”