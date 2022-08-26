Randeep Hooda would like to portray a sportsman in a movie

Randeep Hooda has been supporting sportspersons at various sporting events.

He was actively congratulating winners on social media during the Common Wealth Games.

The actor would like to be a part of a full-fledged sports film one day.

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda adoration for sports is very obvious. The entertainer has gone all out in supporting and cheering sportspersons at different games.

He was effectively saluting champs on his web-based entertainment during the as of late held Common Wealth Games.

He has likewise ventured ahead in aiding sportspersons in giving them help to understand their fantasies.

The entertainer, who partakes in equestrian occasions like show bouncing and dressage, has prevailed upon a few decorations in National Equestrian Championship the years.

An athlete, in actuality, Randeep needs to encounter the delight of playing sports on screen as well.

While he was a piece of Sultan that had Salman Khan assuming the part of a grappler and Randeep as his mentor, the entertainer says that he might want to be a piece of an undeniable games film.

Advertisement

According to he, “Yes, I would like to! Why not? In fact, twice I had started prepping up for such films, but due to some circumstances both projects didn’t work out.”

Having said that, with a variety of sports based films raising a ruckus around town office lately, Randeep feels that it is getting too dreary at this point.

He shares, “Sports movies are getting to repetitive. I feel that the arc of sportsmen is pretty much the same in most of the cases and so we have actually over-killed this (genre of films) for now.”

Inquire as to whether he needs to zero in on sports than motion pictures and he’s speedy to add, “For years I have focused more on sports, but now I want to focus more on movies. I have had too many self-chosen hiatuses. So, now I am just concentrating more on movies.”

Also Read Malaika Arora looks gorgeous as she displays her new hairstyle Malaika Arora has been seen flaunting her new hairstyle and bold lips...

Advertisement